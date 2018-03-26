Four-star running back Jirehl Brock from Quincy (Ill.) is one of the top in-state targets for Lovie Smith and the Fighting Illini in the class of 2019.
The No. 2 ranked prospect in Illinois in his class, Brock has some visits planned for this spring. He talks recruiting in this update from Orange and Blue News.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news