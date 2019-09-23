News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 12:10:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star running back Justin Johnson visits Illinois football

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Edwardsville (Ill.) running back Justin Johnson, one the top Illini targets in the class of 2021, was on campus in Champaign on Saturday when Illinois took on Nebraska. Orange and Blue News spoke t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}