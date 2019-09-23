Four-star running back Justin Johnson visits Illinois football
Edwardsville (Ill.) running back Justin Johnson, one the top Illini targets in the class of 2021, was on campus in Champaign on Saturday when Illinois took on Nebraska. Orange and Blue News spoke t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news