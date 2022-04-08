Four-star WR I'Marion Stewart discusses Wisconsin offer, visit plans
I'Marion Stewart earned his first offer prior to even playing a snap of high school football. After a standout sophomore season and some impressive off-season camp performances, his recruitment doe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news