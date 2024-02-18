Four Wolverines appear in PFF's latest two-round mock draft
Mock draft season is in full swing as the final push for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft is underway.
With the NFL Combine set to take place soon, things continue to remain fluid when it comes to general draft position and the potential of draft day sleepers who could climb the boards of franchises across the league.
With the Wolverines pushing to break Georgia's record of players taken in a draft, Pro Football Focus sees a handful of players being taken in the first two rounds of the draft.
According to PFF, four Wolverines appear in its latest two-round mock draft.
Below is where the outlet has each player slotted.
No. 10 overall: J.J. McCarthy, Washington Commanders
Commanders receive: A 2024 first-round pick (No. 10), a 2024 third-round pick (No. 73)
Jets receive: A 2024 first-round pick (No. 12), a 2024 second-round pick (No. 40)
There's a bit of added wheelin’ and dealin’ here for the Commanders, as they move from No. 2 to No. 12 and then use some of their extra Day 2 ammo to jump the Vikings for a talented developmental quarterback in Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.
No. 55 overall: Roman Wilson, Cleveland Browns
No. 62 overall: Mike Sainristil, Baltimore Ravens
No. 64 overall: Kris Jenkins, Kansas City Chiefs
---
