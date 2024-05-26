The 2024 IHSA Football season is just days away, and it's time to start breaking down the upcoming 2024 IHSA football season.

EDGYTIM.com remains your home for everything you'll need for countdown to IHSA Football Kickoff including our annual in-depth preseason team previews. The EDGYTIM Preseason Team Previews (which are filled out and completed by each high school program's head coach) are stacked with important information and accurate preseason information including returning starters, newcomers to watch plus full and updated team schedules, along with EDGY's Take on each team and much, much more.

FREE Team Preview: Walther Christian Academy Broncos

Team Preview: Antioch Sequoits

Team Preview: TF North Meteors

Team Preview: St. Ignatius Wolfpack

Team Preview: St. Viator Lions

Team Preview: Morris High School

FREE Team Preview: West Hancock Titans

FREE Team Preview: Clifton Central Comets

Team Preview: Crete-Monee Warriors

Team Preview: Prospect Knights

Team Preview: Kankakee Kays

Team Preview: McHenry Warriors

FREE Team Preview: Forreston Cardinals

Team Preview: Mahomet Seymour Bulldogs

FREE Team Preview: ALAH Knights

Team Preview: Byron Tigers

Team Preview: Edwardsville Tigers

Team Preview: Oak Lawn Spartans

Team Preview: Elmwood Park Tigers

Team Preview: Oak Forest Bengals

FREE Team Preview: Illini West Chargers

Team Preview: Chicago Morgan Park Mustangs

Team Preview: Dunlap Eagles

Team Preview: DePaul Prep Rams

Team Preview: St. Laurence Vikings

FREE Team Preview: Arcola Purple Riders

Team Preview: Nazareth Academy Road Runners

FREE Team Preview: Columbia Eagles

Team Preview: Centralia Orphans

Team Preview: Mt. Zion Braves

FREE Team Preview: Annawan Wethersfield Titans