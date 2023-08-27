FREE: Week 2 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll
20232 Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll
(this is the free version of the 2023 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 2 Chicagoland Top 30 poll first released Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
2023 Week 2 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll
1. Mount Carmel 1-0 (1) vs Morgan Park
2. Lincoln Way East 1-0 (2) @ Batavia
3. Loyola Academy 1-0 (3) @ Naperville North
4. York 1-0 (4) vs Nazareth Academy
5. Batavia 1-0 (6) vs Lincoln Way East
6. Kankakee 1-0 (12) @ Washington
7. Providence Catholic 1-0 (10) @ Joliet Catholic
8. Brother Rice 1-0 (15) @ Marist
9. Maine South 0-1 (0-1) @ Warren Township
10. Nazareth Academy 0-1 (7) @ York
11. St Rita 1-0 (13) vs Kenwood Academy
12. St. Charles North 1-0 (20) @ Crete-Monee
13. Glenbard West 1-0 (17) vs Desmet @ East St. Louis Scholar Classic
14. Prairie Ridge 1-0 (14) vs Crystal Lake South
15. Palatine 0-1 (19) vs Buffalo Grove
16. Hersey 1-0 (21) @ Fremd
17. Prospect 1-0 (NR) @ Barrington
18. Marist 0-1 (16) vs Brother Rice
19. Lockport 1-0 (19) @ Wheaton North
20. Morgan Park 1-0 (23) @ Mount Carmel
21. Geneva 1-0 (25) @ Lemont
22. IC Catholic Prep 1-0 (22) vs Chicago Orr
23. Barrington 1-0 (NR) vs Prospect
24. Joliet Catholic 1-0 (26) vs Providence Catholic
25. Warren Township 0-1 (11) vs Maine South
26. Naperville North 1-0 (28) vs Loyola Academy
27. Lake Zurich 1-0 (27) vs Glenbrook South
28. Minooka 1-0 (30) @ Neuqua Valley
29. Lyons Township 0-1 (8) vs Wheaton South\
30. Oswego 1-0 (NR) vs Andrew
Out: Kenwood Academy/Neuqua Valley/Lemont\
Next In (in NO order): Libertyville/Fenwick/Yorkville/Naperville Central/Morris/Richmond Burton/Lake Forest/St. Ignatius/South Elgin/Glenbard South/Carmel Catholic/Sycamore/Wheaton North/Crystal Lake South/Bolingbrook