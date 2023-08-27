News More News
ago football Edit

FREE: Week 2 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

20232 Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2023 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 2 Chicagoland Top 30 poll first released Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

2023 Week 2 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Mount Carmel 1-0 (1) vs Morgan Park

2. Lincoln Way East 1-0 (2) @ Batavia

3. Loyola Academy 1-0 (3) @ Naperville North

4. York 1-0 (4) vs Nazareth Academy

5. Batavia 1-0 (6) vs Lincoln Way East

6. Kankakee 1-0 (12) @ Washington

7. Providence Catholic 1-0 (10) @ Joliet Catholic

8. Brother Rice 1-0 (15) @ Marist

9. Maine South 0-1 (0-1) @ Warren Township

10. Nazareth Academy 0-1 (7) @ York

11. St Rita 1-0 (13) vs Kenwood Academy

12. St. Charles North 1-0 (20) @ Crete-Monee

13. Glenbard West 1-0 (17) vs Desmet @ East St. Louis Scholar Classic

14. Prairie Ridge 1-0 (14) vs Crystal Lake South

15. Palatine 0-1 (19) vs Buffalo Grove

16. Hersey 1-0 (21) @ Fremd

17. Prospect 1-0 (NR) @ Barrington

18. Marist 0-1 (16) vs Brother Rice

19. Lockport 1-0 (19) @ Wheaton North

20. Morgan Park 1-0 (23) @ Mount Carmel

21. Geneva 1-0 (25) @ Lemont

22. IC Catholic Prep 1-0 (22) vs Chicago Orr

23. Barrington 1-0 (NR) vs Prospect

24. Joliet Catholic 1-0 (26) vs Providence Catholic

25. Warren Township 0-1 (11) vs Maine South

26. Naperville North 1-0 (28) vs Loyola Academy

27. Lake Zurich 1-0 (27) vs Glenbrook South

28. Minooka 1-0 (30) @ Neuqua Valley

29. Lyons Township 0-1 (8) vs Wheaton South\

30. Oswego 1-0 (NR) vs Andrew

Out: Kenwood Academy/Neuqua Valley/Lemont\

Next In (in NO order): Libertyville/Fenwick/Yorkville/Naperville Central/Morris/Richmond Burton/Lake Forest/St. Ignatius/South Elgin/Glenbard South/Carmel Catholic/Sycamore/Wheaton North/Crystal Lake South/Bolingbrook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}