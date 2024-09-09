PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wS1hQUDRWNDJTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTBLWFBQNFY0MlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

FREE: Week 3 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top30

Subscribe today and get a 30 day free trial
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2024 EDGYTIM Week 3 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(This is the final edition of this preseason poll, which was originally released to the EDGY Nation subscribers on Saturday night. Stop missing out and Subscribe to the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)


2024 Week 3 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 2-0 (1) vs Stagg

2. Loyola Academy 1-1 (2) vs St Francis

3. Mount Carmel 1-1 (3) vs Nazareth Academy

4. Maine South 1-1 (8) @ Hersey

5. Cary Grove 2-0 (5) @ McHenry

6. Batavia 2-0 (6) vs Lake Park

7. Downers Grove North 2-0 (7) vs Glenbard West

8. Warren Township 1-1 (4) @ Lake Forest

9. Nazareth Academy 2-0 (9) @ Mount Carmel

10. St Francis 2-0 (10) @ Loyola Academy

11. York 2-0 (11) vs Downers Grove South

12. Naperville Central 2-0 (12) vs Andrew

13. Barrington 2-0 (14) vs Glenbrook South

14. Marist 2-0 (NR) vs Montini Catholic

15. Homewood Flossmoor 2-0 (17) @ Sandburg

16. Oswego 2-0 (25) @ Plainfield Central

17. Geneva 2-0 (19) @ Wheaton South

18. Kankakee 1-1 (20) vs Thornridge

19. Joliet Catholic 1-1 (13) vs Fenwick

20. Brother Rice 1-1 (18) vs St Rita

21. Libertyville 2-0 (NR) @ Stevenson

22. Glenbard West 0-2 (15) @ Downers Grove North

23. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (23) vs Hampshire

24. St. Rita 1-1 (21) @ Brother Rice

25. Wheaton North 2-0 (27) @ St Charles North

26. Sycamore 2-0 (26) @ Mahomet Seymour

27. Providence Catholic 1-1 (28) vs Carmel Catholic

28. Fremd 2-0 (28) vs Highland Park

29. St. Charles North 2-0 (30) vs Wheaton North

30. Lyons Township 2-0 (NR) @ Hinsdale Central

Out: Wheaton South/Hersey/Carmel Catholic

