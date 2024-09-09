FREE: Week 3 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top30
2024 Week 3 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll
1. Lincoln Way East 2-0 (1) vs Stagg
2. Loyola Academy 1-1 (2) vs St Francis
3. Mount Carmel 1-1 (3) vs Nazareth Academy
4. Maine South 1-1 (8) @ Hersey
5. Cary Grove 2-0 (5) @ McHenry
6. Batavia 2-0 (6) vs Lake Park
7. Downers Grove North 2-0 (7) vs Glenbard West
8. Warren Township 1-1 (4) @ Lake Forest
9. Nazareth Academy 2-0 (9) @ Mount Carmel
10. St Francis 2-0 (10) @ Loyola Academy
11. York 2-0 (11) vs Downers Grove South
12. Naperville Central 2-0 (12) vs Andrew
13. Barrington 2-0 (14) vs Glenbrook South
14. Marist 2-0 (NR) vs Montini Catholic
15. Homewood Flossmoor 2-0 (17) @ Sandburg
16. Oswego 2-0 (25) @ Plainfield Central
17. Geneva 2-0 (19) @ Wheaton South
18. Kankakee 1-1 (20) vs Thornridge
19. Joliet Catholic 1-1 (13) vs Fenwick
20. Brother Rice 1-1 (18) vs St Rita
21. Libertyville 2-0 (NR) @ Stevenson
22. Glenbard West 0-2 (15) @ Downers Grove North
23. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (23) vs Hampshire
24. St. Rita 1-1 (21) @ Brother Rice
25. Wheaton North 2-0 (27) @ St Charles North
26. Sycamore 2-0 (26) @ Mahomet Seymour
27. Providence Catholic 1-1 (28) vs Carmel Catholic
28. Fremd 2-0 (28) vs Highland Park
29. St. Charles North 2-0 (30) vs Wheaton North
30. Lyons Township 2-0 (NR) @ Hinsdale Central
Out: Wheaton South/Hersey/Carmel Catholic