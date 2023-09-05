FREE: Week 3 Marquee/EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll
20232 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll
(this is the free version of the 2023 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 3 Chicagoland Top 30 poll first released Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
FREE Marquee Netowrk/EDGYTIM Week 3 Chicagoland Top 30 poll
1. Mount Carmel 2-0 (1) @ Niles Notre Dame
2. Lincoln Way East 2-0 (2) vs Neuqua Valley
3. Loyola Academy 2-0 (3) @ Marist
4. York 2-0 (4) @ Downers Grove South
5. Batavia 1-1 (5) @ Lake Park
6. Kankakee 2-0 (6) vs Thornridge
7. St Rita 2-0 (11) @ Joliet Catholic
8. St. Charles North 2-0 (12) @ Wheaton North
9. Maine South 1-1 (9) vs Palatine
10. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (14) @ Hampshire
11. Palatine 1-1 (15) @ Maine South
12. Hersey 2-0 (16) @ Glenbrook North
13. Glenbard West 1-1 (13) vs Downers Grove North
14. Marist 1-1 (18) vs Loyola
15. Brother Rice 1-1 (8) @ St. Ignatius
16. Nazareth Academy 0-2 (10) @ Montini Catholic
17. Lockport 2-0 (19) vs Naperville Central
18. Barrington 2-0 (23) @ Glenbrook South
19. Joliet Catholic 2-0 (24) vs St. Rita
20. Geneva 2-0 (21) vs Wheaton South
21, Morgan Park 1-1 (20) vs Whitney Young
20. Geneva 2-0 (27) v vs Wheaton South
22. IC Catholic Prep 2-0 (27) @ Benet Academy
23. Lake Zurich 2-0 (27) @ Stevenson
24. Lyons Township 1-1 (29) vs Hinsdale Central
25. Oswego 2-0 (30) vs Plainfield East
26. Prospect 1-1 (17) @ New Trier
27. Bolingbrook 2-0 (NR) vs Naperville North
28. Providence Catholic 1-1 (7) vs Fenwick
29. Naperville North 1-1 (26) @ Bolingbrook
30. Carmel 2-0 (NR) vs DePaul Prep
Out: Warren Township/Minooka
Next In (in NO order): EDGYNation feature only! Subscribe today!