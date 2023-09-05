News More News
FREE: Week 3 Marquee/EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll

20232 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

FREE Marquee Netowrk/EDGYTIM Week 3 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Mount Carmel 2-0 (1) @ Niles Notre Dame

2. Lincoln Way East 2-0 (2) vs Neuqua Valley

3. Loyola Academy 2-0 (3) @ Marist

4. York 2-0 (4) @ Downers Grove South

5. Batavia 1-1 (5) @ Lake Park

6. Kankakee 2-0 (6) vs Thornridge

7. St Rita 2-0 (11) @ Joliet Catholic

8. St. Charles North 2-0 (12) @ Wheaton North

9. Maine South 1-1 (9) vs Palatine

10. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (14) @ Hampshire

11. Palatine 1-1 (15) @ Maine South

12. Hersey 2-0 (16) @ Glenbrook North

13. Glenbard West 1-1 (13) vs Downers Grove North

14. Marist 1-1 (18) vs Loyola

15. Brother Rice 1-1 (8) @ St. Ignatius

16. Nazareth Academy 0-2 (10) @ Montini Catholic

17. Lockport 2-0 (19) vs Naperville Central

18. Barrington 2-0 (23) @ Glenbrook South

19. Joliet Catholic 2-0 (24) vs St. Rita

20. Geneva 2-0 (21) vs Wheaton South

21, Morgan Park 1-1 (20) vs Whitney Young

22. IC Catholic Prep 2-0 (27) @ Benet Academy

23. Lake Zurich 2-0 (27) @ Stevenson

24. Lyons Township 1-1 (29) vs Hinsdale Central

25. Oswego 2-0 (30) vs Plainfield East

26. Prospect 1-1 (17) @ New Trier

27. Bolingbrook 2-0 (NR) vs Naperville North

28. Providence Catholic 1-1 (7) vs Fenwick

29. Naperville North 1-1 (26) @ Bolingbrook

30. Carmel 2-0 (NR) vs DePaul Prep

Out: Warren Township/Minooka

Next In (in NO order): EDGYNation feature only! Subscribe today!

