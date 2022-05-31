Freshman Fall Factors: LB Jimmy Rolder

Michigan's early enrollees have gotten a lot of attention, and rightfully so. As we get closer and closer to fall camp, we are going to take a look at some of the incoming freshmen who may have been forgotten. Players who despite not being a part of spring camp have an opportunity to see the field as a freshman in 2022.

Jimmy Rolder was a sleeper recruit for a lot of his time as a recruit coming from Chicago. His 2020 season was shortened and played in the following spring. Rolder began to burst onto the scene early in his senior season, and big offers started pouring in. After Michigan offered in early October, Rolder received offers from Ohio State, Wisconsin, Florida, and LSU. A late push from the schools couldn't keep him from Ann Arbor and he signed on November 16. In his senior season, Rolder led his team with 115 tackles including 13 tackles for loss with four sacks, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Rolder also received offers to play D1 baseball, another multi-sport athlete recruit for the Wolverines. Rolder was in attendance for Michigan's 42-27 win over Ohio State and got to take in all of the festivities.

"Reminds you of Big Ten linebackers." — Jim Harbaugh

Jimmy Rolder is a strong, relentless, and physical linebacker. Something our Senior Editor Brandon Justice saw in person, days before Rolder committed to Michigan.

What Harbaugh means by "Big Ten linebackers" is that Rolder is a run stopper, at all costs. Rolder is the perfect MLB in a 2-ILB scheme. He has a nose for the football and can exploit open rush lanes and also is strong enough to shed offensive linemen trying to block at the second level. Rolder is a strong tackler who doesn't let go of ball carriers once he gets his hands on them. While his technique is sound, he also isn't scared to lay out a receiver trying to cross the middle while he is in drop coverage. He also showed in high school he can get to the quarterback and bring him down. Michigan loves to disguise blitz packages and Rolder could be a real weapon in that scheme.





Path to the field