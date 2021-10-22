FRIDAY FORECAST: Illinois @ Penn State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | STATS | GAME NOTES Illinois travels to State College on Saturday to face No. 7 Penn State. Orange and Blue News breaks down players to watch and makes ou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news