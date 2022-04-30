From OU to the NFL: Perrion Winfrey to the Browns

Winfrey was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 108th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

He looked elite. He was, at times, absolutely elite. And now he’s been rewarded.

There was a reason everybody was excited when defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey selected Oklahoma for the 2020 class.

To this day, there are still some people who wonder how the Sooners landed Winfrey instead of some other schools that felt like the obvious choice, or the choice that had a more proven defense.

It worked out for all parties involved, though. Winfrey is one of the biggest names to come from the junior college ranks in recent years, and he matured during his time in Norman to where he can make a name for himself now.

Winfrey turned out to be what was advertised, a welcome sighting at OU, a school that had been lacking a difference maker in the trenches for a long time.

COVID made the adjustment period a little strange, for sure, but Winfrey started to really put it together during the latter part of the 2021 season.

He’s violent and aggressive. And if you were wondering why 2021 didn’t always seem what it needed to be, Winfrey answered a lot of questions with an incredible week at the Senior Bowl.

Best game

2021 vs. Iowa State: 28-21 win. Let’s face it. There might have been other games where Winfrey accumulated more stats, but nobody will ever forget the hit he leveled on ISU quarterback Brock Purdy. That’s the Winfrey that OU fans thought they’d always see, but just getting a taste of that type of aggression was such an eye-opener and one of the best moments of the 2021 season.