Gameday Central: USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

With the 32-29 win over Virginia Tech, the Irish have won 36-straight games against unranked opponents - the longest active streak in the FBS.

WR Drake London (#15) - A leading candidate for the Biletnikoff Award. London has 64 catches and 832 receiving yards, both second most in the nation. He has 10 or more catches in four of the Trojans' six games, and has surpassed 130 yards receiving in five of six games this season. Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, he was ranked the No. 36 wide receiver in the class of 2019.

QB Kedon Slovis (#9) - Coming off first-team All Pac-12 honors, junior signalcaller Kedon Slovis remains on pace to set USC's career completion percentage record (currently 68.5%). Cody Kessler has the record at 67.5%. Ranked the No. 16 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2016.

OLB Drake Jackson (#99) - Featured in most 2022 NFL Mock Drafts as a first-round draft pick, Jackson has battled nagging injuries to post a modest three sacks this season. But he also has an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Ranked the No. 38 prospect overall in the class of 2019, and the No. 5 strongside defensive end.

DE Korey Foreman (#0) - The true freshman is second string on the depth chart, but is already flashing why he was ranked the No. 4 prospect overall in the class of 2021, and the No. 1 strongside defensive end. Foreman has 1.5 sacks, and 2.5 TFLs so far this season.

QB Jaxson Dart (#2)- Presuming Kedon Slovis bolts for the NFL after this season, Dart is considered the future of the USC program at quarterback. When Slovis left the Washington State game due to injury, Dart came off the bench to lead USC’s comeback victory by throwing for 391 yards and 4 TDs. He also led USC with 32 rushing yards in that game. Ranked the No. 107 prospect overall, and No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2021.