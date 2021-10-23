Gameday Central: USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
After a one year hiatus, No. 13/13 Notre Dame (5-1) and USC (3-3, 2-3 Pac-12) will meet for the 92nd time.
Both teams are coming off a bye week.
With the 32-29 win over Virginia Tech, the Irish have won 36-straight games against unranked opponents - the longest active streak in the FBS.
USC will look to bounce back from a 42-26 home loss to the Utah Utes.
BlueandGold.com has the info you need for the game.
Join us live on YouTube 15 minutes after the game as we break down Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech.
Click here or save this page and watch our LIVE broadcast below.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 23, 2021
Site: Notre Dame Stadium - South Bend, IN
Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET
Television: NBC
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network. SiriusXM (Channel 129). In South Bend - 101.5 FM and 960 AM.
Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 49-37-5. Last meeting: October 12, 2019 : Notre Dame defeated USC 30-27 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Head coaches: — Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (107-40, 12th season). USC - Donte Williams (2-2, 1st season)
PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS: Click here to access the full gameday package
FIVE USC PLAYERS TO KNOW
WR Drake London (#15) - A leading candidate for the Biletnikoff Award. London has 64 catches and 832 receiving yards, both second most in the nation. He has 10 or more catches in four of the Trojans' six games, and has surpassed 130 yards receiving in five of six games this season. Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, he was ranked the No. 36 wide receiver in the class of 2019.
QB Kedon Slovis (#9) - Coming off first-team All Pac-12 honors, junior signalcaller Kedon Slovis remains on pace to set USC's career completion percentage record (currently 68.5%). Cody Kessler has the record at 67.5%. Ranked the No. 16 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2016.
OLB Drake Jackson (#99) - Featured in most 2022 NFL Mock Drafts as a first-round draft pick, Jackson has battled nagging injuries to post a modest three sacks this season. But he also has an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Ranked the No. 38 prospect overall in the class of 2019, and the No. 5 strongside defensive end.
DE Korey Foreman (#0) - The true freshman is second string on the depth chart, but is already flashing why he was ranked the No. 4 prospect overall in the class of 2021, and the No. 1 strongside defensive end. Foreman has 1.5 sacks, and 2.5 TFLs so far this season.
QB Jaxson Dart (#2)- Presuming Kedon Slovis bolts for the NFL after this season, Dart is considered the future of the USC program at quarterback. When Slovis left the Washington State game due to injury, Dart came off the bench to lead USC’s comeback victory by throwing for 391 yards and 4 TDs. He also led USC with 32 rushing yards in that game. Ranked the No. 107 prospect overall, and No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2021.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas line: Notre Dame -7...Over/Under 59
OddShark prediction: Notre Dame 29.3, USC 26.9
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 30, USC 24
Steve Downey: Notre Dame 35, USC 20
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 31, USC 23
Tyler Horka: Notre Dame 27, USC 16
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 33, USC 28
Greg Ladky: Notre Dame 33, USC 24
WATCH: Final thoughts & observations before USC vs. Notre Dame
BlueandGold.com's Tim Hyde and Greg Ladky discuss the keys to the USC game. Does Notre Dame finally have a solidified plan at quarterback and the offensive line? We also reminisce about our favorite Notre Dame vs. USC moments.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.