Providence Catholic 2021 3 star ranked tight end Jameson Geers (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) today decided to give Minnesota and head coach PJ Fleck his verbal commitment.

"I love their culture (at Minnesota) and I feel like it's an amazing fit for me," Geers said. "I'm just very excited about my decision."

Geers also discussed why he decided to make his college decision this early in his recruiting process, when Geers won't be able to sign a Letter of Intent until December.

"I just really felt the time was right for me. I didn't need to wait any longer since I feel that Minnesota is the best fit for me. Coaches have multiple offers out to players at each position. As a tight end most of the programs want just one tight end in my class. I didn't want the decision to be made for me, so I chose Minnesota. I have gotten to know the 2020 tight ends at Minnesota as well as the current tight ends and I feel I'm a good fit with the guys, and especially with the staff at Minnesota. I'm particularly close with Coach Fleck and my family and I trust him with my future."

Geers chose Minnesota after receiving 18 FBS level schools verbal scholarship offers which included offers from the likes of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Purdue and West Virginia.

Geers is now the fifth known verbal commitment in the Gophers Class of 2021 and the third known State of Illinois name committed to the Gophers. Geers joins Antioch junior QB Athan Kaliakmanis and his brother junior WR Dino Kaliakmanis as recruits from the State of Illinois who are verbally committed so far to Minnesota in the Class of 2021.