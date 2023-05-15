Georgia Tech lands Illinois DE Depaepe
Georgia Tech added another piece to the 2024 class on Monday afternoon with the commitment of Moline (Ill.) defensive end William Depaepe.
Defensive line coach Marco Coleman visited Depaepe two weeks ago making his rounds in the midwest and he was recently on campus for the Jackets' spring game last month.
Coleman was the first to offer Depaepe after rejoining the Tech staff in January following a year at Michigan State. Depaepe's older brother Andrew Depaepe signed with Coleman at Michigan State in the last recruiting cycle.
"Marco Coleman was a huge factor in my commitment," William said. "I've known him long before he recruited me so he was the piece that made it all come together. Georgia Tech just felt different from every place I've been. The atmosphere is just electric."
Coach Coleman and Depaepe's family were both excited by the news.
"It's always been Georgia Tech for me since coach Coleman got there so it's nothing new. My family is just very proud and excited," he said.
As far as his role goes, Depaepe will start out at the rush end position.
"They want me to be a defensive end that can drop into coverage so a defensive end/outside linebacker type," he said.
The rush position in defensive coordinator Andrew Thackers' system is a key spot and an area that Coleman wants to upgrade the production this upcoming season. He will have to wait until the summer of 2024 to work with his new commitment.
Russell Johnson contributed to this story.