Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy senior defensive back recruit Jake Gonzalez (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) decided recently to give the University of Pennsylvania his verbal commitment. Gonzales, who had 21 scholarship offers and roster spots discusses why he decided to pledge to UPenn here.

"The visit ti Made to Penn a few weeks ago really sold me on the school and the program," Gonzalez said. "I was also going to visit both Army and Navy later this month but after my Penn visit I knew I was ready to make my decision. I called up the coaches at Penn and gave them my verbal commitment."

Gonzalez filled us in on what stood out about the Quakers.

"I was just really impressed with the coaches at Penn. They are great guys and they also have a plan for me and really made me feel wanted at Penn. Penn is also located in Philadelphia and I just really like the campus and the overall setting at Penn. I was also able to talk with some of the Penn players on my visit and I can definitely see myself going to school and playing for Penn. Besides the relationships I made I also just felt very comfortable at Penn and it just felt like home for me."

Penn's overall academic strength also played a big role in his decision.

"Academics was always a big factor in my college recruiting process. I looked at several of my offers and options besides the Ivy League schools, but in the end it's hard to say no to a degree from Penn. I'm planning to major in either economics or finance and I'm hoping I can get into the Wharton School of Business at Penn."

Gonzales is also thrilled to have made his college decision this summer.

"It just feels good to to have made a decision. I can just focus on school along with my senior season and not worry about recruiting."

Gonzalez is also excited about his upcoming senior season.

"Our team camp this summer has been going good. We finally have everyone back from camps and other sports now and everything is starting to come together for us. I'm excited about this team and our season."

Jake Gonzalez is verbally committed to Penn.

