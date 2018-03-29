Wilmette (IL) Loyola Academy junior defensive back recruit Jake Gonzalez (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) has been drawing a steady amount recruiting attention and offers this spring. Gonzales, who also was part of the just crowned Loyola Red hockey state championship team checks in the recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"It's an amazing feeling to finally win a state hockey championship," Gonzalez said. "We've been having a few team and celebrations and it still seems like a blur but it's also finally starting to set in now ."

Gonzalez, who has been adding offers and football recruiting attention this spring recapped his latest recruiting news.

"Recruiting has been going well for me. I have offers now from Western Illinois, Illinois State, North Dakota State, Air Force, Army, Eastern Kentucky and South Dakota State. I've also been in touch with schools like Minnesota, Iowa, Miami of Ohio, Toledo and Kent State. Some schools like me as a safety and others like me more as an outside linebacker. Most of the coaches just want to see how I develop physically over the next year before the decide on a position."

Gonzalez is also hoping to make a few upcoming spring break visits.

"I've been able to visit Toledo so far. I'm also planning to visit Yale and Princeton next week. I'll be at Yale on April 6th and then Princeton on April 7th."

Gonzalez, who posted an impressive 33 on his ACT is focused on finding a school that's the best fit for him on the field as well as in the class room.

"I'm looking harder and focused on each school's academic strength. I'm looking at majoring in pre-med and I'm considering all of my options and that looks to include the Ivy League schools."

Gonzalez will now focus on healing up from hickey season then getting ready for football.

"I'll be heading back to EFT to train along with lifting. MY focus is working on improving my footwork and ball skills."

Jake Gonzalez has scholarship offers from Western Illinois, Illinois State, North Dakota State, Air Force, Army, Eastern Kentucky and South Dakota State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today