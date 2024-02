M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine offensive lineman Jerry Diorio joins the show to talk QB's. Who does Alex Orji remind him of? We look back at last year's non-conference games and ahead to this year's three games at the start of the season. Will JJ McCarthy be a good NFL QB? We highlight the good and bad landing spots for UM's National Championship-winning signal caller.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-5:36

Michigan QB's 5:37-16:45

Feedback 16:46-19:34

Non-con '23 vs '24 19:35-32:48

JJ & NFL 32:49-47:08

Film review 47:09-100:49