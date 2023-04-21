News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-21 14:39:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: What is J.J. McCarthy's ceiling?

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

After a spectacular sophomore season how much better can JJ McCarthy be at quarterback for Michigan in his junior year? Should McCarthy run and pass more or is he doing just fine if he plays like he did last year? Also, there will be a new rule in college football this year where the clock stops after a 1st down. Is this a positive rule change for football? How will the change affect Michigan? Will records be harder to break?

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:17

- What more do you want to see from McCarthy 1:18-9:54

- Feedback on JJ 9:55-26:29

- JJ's ceiling 26:30-33:24

- JJ's numbers 33:25-47:24

- Rule change 47:25-102:37

- Will CFB records change 102:38-1:18:43

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}