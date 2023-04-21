M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

After a spectacular sophomore season how much better can JJ McCarthy be at quarterback for Michigan in his junior year? Should McCarthy run and pass more or is he doing just fine if he plays like he did last year? Also, there will be a new rule in college football this year where the clock stops after a 1st down. Is this a positive rule change for football? How will the change affect Michigan? Will records be harder to break?

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:17

- What more do you want to see from McCarthy 1:18-9:54

- Feedback on JJ 9:55-26:29

- JJ's ceiling 26:30-33:24

- JJ's numbers 33:25-47:24

- Rule change 47:25-102:37

- Will CFB records change 102:38-1:18:43