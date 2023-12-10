The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a fourth commitment on Sunday. Indiana tailback Trent Howland announced on Sunday evening that he has committed to the Golden Gophers. He announced his decision via X.

In three seasons with Indiana, Howland played in 23 games, recording 83 carries for 386 yards and two touchdowns. The Illinois native saw his heaviest workload this fall with 75 carries for 354 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He had a pair of notable performances late in the season against Illinois and Michigan State with a combined 32 carries for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Howland will join a Minnesota running back room that will see the departure of four scholarship running backs this offseason in total. Zach Evans and Marquese Willimas have both announced they're entrance into the transfer portal while Sean Tyler and Bryce Williams have no more eligibility left to use.

The Gophers are down to just one scholarship running back for next season currently on the roster in rising sophomore Darius Taylor. They also own a pair of running back commitments in the 2024 recruiting class from Jaydon Wrgith (Bishop McNamara - IL) and Ohifame Ijeboi (William Penn - PA). Walk-ons Cortez LeGrant and Jordan Nubin are both expected to return as well, Nubin played a huge role for the Gophers this season in the backfield with the backfield being bit by the injury bug throughout the 2023 season.