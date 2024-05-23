Fifteen college football seasons ago, I stood inside the Georgia Dome as Alabama shockingly walloped Tim Tebow and his Florida team in the SEC Championship Game, the time Tebow cried on the sidelines and the Alabama players mocked the Gator Chomp after a dominant win. I covered Tebow, still arguably the best college football player of all time, for three seasons in Gainesville. I saw him pleasantly sign autographs of all kinds for kids, the elderly, everyone - hats, shirts, jerseys, anything - until it got so overbearing he shyly asked a Florida staffer to drive him in and out of practice on a golf cart understandably ticked that many of those signatures ended up being sold online and he saw no proceeds.

A few years later, I stood in a hotel atrium with five-star quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields talking about recruiting, the good and bad of it, what they loved about the process, what they hated. NIL was not even a thing then. Money was never discussed. It was not even considered at that point. Neither was the transfer portal. A few years ago for Rivals, I wrote a weeklong series about NIL that naively just brushed the surface of what it has already become in just a few years. It was basic and touched on the broader topics of NIL but name, image and likeness has taken on so many forms and changed so much about recruiting that it was hard to fathom even a few years ago. It reached a different level in recent days as former four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada sued Florida coach Billy Napier, collective operator Hugh Hathcock and a former Gators staffer for fraud in what has become the most-famous NIL deal to never happen. And then the landmark news on Thursday evening in the House v. NCAA settlement that will pay billions in back damages to thousands of former players and - even more importantly for the recruiting world and that of college football - a revenue share of around $20 million annually to each school to pay their athletes, or not, at their discretion.