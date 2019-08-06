Hinsdale (Ill.) Central senior safety recruit Owen Goss (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) decided on Monday to end his recruiting process and gave Colgate his verbal commitment./ Goss discusses his college choice here.

"I visited Colgate a week or two ago," Goss said. "My Dad said that you can visit all the schools you want, but once you get that feeling that some school is the right school the you'll know. I knew right away on my visit that Colgate was the place for me."

Goss, who had several offer and options this summer discusses what helped Colgate separate themselves in his eventual decision.

"Colgate just felt like home in so many ways. It's just an awesome feeling to finally know that I found a school that's such a great fit. Colgate offers a great eduction, they also have a strong football program that .is competing at a very high level. I get along great with all of the coaches at Colgate and on my visit I just felt an instant connection with the coaches. In the end it all just felt right at Colgate and I decided I was ready and pulled the trigger."

Goss also discusses some of the school that also just missed the cut when it came down to his final decision.

"I really looked at every school that offered me. I looked hard at North Dakota, South Dakota along with a lot of the Patriot League schools. I made visits to some of those schools and I was able to get a good feel for those schools as well. I'm very grateful to every school and coach who recruited me. In the end I just feel that I made the best possible decision for myself, and I feel great about my decision."

Goss is also thrilled to have his recruiting process now behind him.

"Towards the end of the process I was starting to get a bit burnt out with talking and texting with the coaches all the time. Also just telling some of the coaches that I found another school and telling them no wasn't easy, but that's also part of growing up. I didn't want recruiting to become a distraction during the season. Even kids who say that they won't be focused on recruiting during the season will always have it in the back of their minds. I can just focus on my team and my season now."

Owen Goss is verbally committed to Colgate.