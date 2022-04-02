It's safe to say Jaylen Pate's visit to Northwestern on Saturday went well.

The grad transfer defensive end from Wyoming picked up an offer from the Wildcats in the morning, before practice.

By the end of that practice, he had made up his mind that he wanted to be a Wildcat and committed to head coach Pat Fitzgerald during a second meeting later in the day.

But really, Pate told WildcatReport that he targeted Northwestern even before he entered the portal in January. He feels like the school is the perfect fit, both on and off the field.

The fact that it's located in his hometown of Chicago is just icing on the cake.

"The reason why I left Wyoming in the first place was because I was seeking a better academic fit and Northwestern provides that," he said