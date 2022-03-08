Grant Stec visits Iowa junior day

With his cousin, Louie Stec, on the roster at Iowa, highly recruited Class of 2024 tight end Grant Stec is already pretty familiar with the Hawkeyes, but a junior day visit on Saturday gave the Illinois native an even more in-depth look at the program.

"Well to start off, it was amazing to look out at Kinnick Stadium as we enjoyed our welcoming meal," said Stec. "It was also really cool to hear some of the current players explain what it’s really like to be a Hawkeye football player."

The trip also gave the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Stec a chance to catch up with the Iowa coaching staff including lead recruiter Seth Wallace, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, and head coach Kirk Ferentz.

"I had some brief conversations with Coach Seth Wallace because he was the one who had invited me, and he is still the same guy as I remember, very nice and welcoming," Stec said. "I also talked with Coach Brian Ferentz, who I would say I talked with the most. Something very interesting about him was that he barely said anything about football when we talked. He is just a very down to earth person and really tries to get to know you and your background, and then the football stuff will come after."

"Then finally I was able to shake Coach Kirk Ferentz’s hand and have a small conversation about how I was doing since the last time he saw me a month and a half ago," said Stec. "He is such a great guy."

Leaving Iowa City on Saturday, Stec was already looking forward to his next visit with the Hawkeyes.

"Amazing school, amazing program, and I can’t wait to come back," Stec said.

Currently, Stec holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, Penn State, Michigan State, Arkansas, Iowa State, Tennessee, Louisville, and Cincinnati, and is planning to take some more college visits to during spring practice.