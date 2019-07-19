Normal (Ill.) Community senior OL/DL recruit Brock Griffin (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) wasn't planning to make his college decision this week, but after talking with the coaches at Eastern Illinois University on Thursday morning Griffin knew he was ready and gave the Panthers his verbal commitment. Griffin discusses his pledge to the in-state EIU Panthers here.

"I just love the coaches at Eastern Illinois" Griffin said. "They have been very honest and straight forward with me from the very beginning of the recruiting process and it's an opportunity that I couldn't pass up at EIU."

Griffin, who was recruited and offered as an offensive linemen by the EIU staff felt that the timing was right for him to lock in his decision with EIU.

"I really didn't want to drag out my recruiting at all. I know that more and more kids were starting to make college decisions and I just didn't want to slow play EIU and miss out. I've gotten to know the coaches pretty well and they've seen me at a bunch of camps this summer so we know each other well. The EIU coaches said from early on they want me to play on the offensive line and I'm totally fine with playing offense. I've also made a visit to EIU already and I'm sure I'll get back soon. I also really enjoyed the visit to EIU and I'm just really excited about the coaches at EIU. I wanted to be a part of them turning the football program around and I'm just very exciting about my decision."

Griffin looked hard at his other options but wasn't ready to keep waiting on making his college choice.

"I looked hard at Illinois State along with SIU and also South Dakota a bit. In the end it came down to either EIU or Illinois State for me. I'm very happy and excited about my decision to play for EIU and so is my family."

Griffin is also thrilled to have his college choice in the rearview mirror.

"I'm really happy and excited, and it feels a lot better now that I'm committed. It's a lot of stress that is gone for me now. It just felt really good to commit to the EIU coaches. I'm just excited and ready to get back to work with my team and help us win a state title."

