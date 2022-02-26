GTK: Jalil Martin fits the prototype of what Nebraska looks for in DBs

Jalil Martin's length, athleticism, and unusually long wingspan is preferred by the Husker coaches for their defensive backs. He only had a baker's dozen offers, but he undoubtedly would have had many more if not for the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Martin made a concerted effort to travel to as many colleges as he could for private workouts and camps, which earned him the bulk of his scholarship tenders. Including from Nebraska. Husker head coach Scott Frost gave his signing day comments about Martin: “(Coach Travis Fisher) did a great job with him. Jalil’s a safety from Chicago that was not really on our radar until he came down to football camp this summer. Fisher started watching him and started to get really interested then he went to grab (Coach Chinander) and he started to get really interested then they came and grabbed me and I got really interested. He is another great kid with a great family. I feel honestly that he is under-recruited a little bit and we are lucky that we got him to Nebraska.” Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on the members of Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class.

Jalil Martin Position: Safety Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood

Current size: 6-foot-3, 190-pounds Rankings: Martin is rated a 5.7 three-star by Rivals, as well as the No. 40 safety prospect in the country and the No. 13 recruit in the state of Illinois for this last cycle. He was also named a Class 6A all-state selection by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. Statistics: As a senior on offense, Martin had four receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had 19 total tackles with six pass break-ups and one interception. He only played in eight games this season. Other schools offering scholarships: Illinois, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Colorado, Washington State, Syracuse, Boston College, Wyoming and Bowling Green.

PERSONAL PREFERENCES

What do you do in your spare time? “Listen to music, sleep and watch television." What food do you like the best? “My favorite food actually is ham." What is your favorite television show? “My favorite TV show right now is Power. It's like a drama show." Do you have a favorite movie? “The Bee movie. It's been my favorite movie since I was a child." What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist? “I listen to hip hop and R&B. Some of my favorite artists are Lil Durk and Polo G." Who is your celebrity crush? " I don't have one." Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life? "I would say my father. He's just been there every step of the way with whatever I do." What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with? “That's tough. I would say Jalen Ramsey. I would like to learn about his process from being a high school athlete to where he is now. What all it took to get there." Do you have a nickname? “J7." What is something very few people know about you? “I guess it's that I like math." If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be? "I would probably say a personal trainer. I always wanted to start my own gym after football." Do you have a major picked out yet? “Kinesiology." Have you met all the academic requirements to enroll at Nebraska? “Yeah."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TY3JlYW1pbmcgSGFwcHkgQmlydGhkYXkgdG8gbXkgYW1hemluZyBt b3RoZXIgYW5kIG9sZGVyIGJyb3RoZXIhIeKdpO+4j/CfpJ4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NSWnE0WlZsUDYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TUlpx NFpWbFA2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEo377iP4oOjIChASmFsaWxNYXJ0aW43 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phbGlsTWFydGluNy9z dGF0dXMvMTQ2MDMyMDY2NjY4MzU5MjcxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

THOUGHTS AND OPINIONS

Who is your favorite football player of all-time? “I would say Jalen Ramsey, too. I just haven't seen anybody play the way he plays, and bring the type of intensity he brings." Who is the best football player you've personally played against in a game? “I would say Malik Elzy. He goes to Simeon high school [in Chicago]. He's probably the only player that I faced whose as big as me with his size. We're actually kind of the same height, and he's a freak athlete. He's a humongous receiver. We had some trouble facing him." What has been the most memorable moment on the football field so far in your career? “I would say my entire career has been memorable. You know, actually, after my last game I was thinking about where I started and how far I have come, you know. Seeing all of that progression." Which school are you most looking forward to playing against in college? "Not any college, really. I'm not looking forward to any college. I'm just glad to be playing at the level that I am playing at." Do you have a pre-game ritual? “For the most part, no. Just a prayer. That's it." Did you play other sports growing up or in high school? "Yeah, I ran track. The 200m, the 110 hurdles, and I did high jump. I'm not going to do track this year." What is the one thing you most need to work on to play at the next level? “I feel like I have to work hard on all my skill set and try to improve everything I do." How often do you work out and what is your routine? “As far as training, I train four days a week with my strength and conditioning coach at my school. Then I will go do defensive backs training with Keith Houley."

WHY NEBRASKA



What did you know about the Nebraska football program before they offered and started recruiting you? "I knew that they were good back in the day. I didn't know any specific details about how good they were, I just knew they were good." Do you have any family ties to the Husker football program or the state of Nebraska? "No, I don't." How did you inform the Nebraska staff of your commitment? "Coach Travis Fisher. When I told him he was excited, and he brought me over to Coach Frost and Coach Frost was even more excited. Yeah, I did [commit on my visit]." What were the major determining factors in your picking Nebraska and signing with the Huskers? “It was mostly just knowing who I was going to play for and what type of coaches the program had. So, it was seeing how the coaches recruited me and recruited my parents. They made me feel like a priority and they made me feel at home. Then getting to meet all the academic advisers and all the rest of the staff, and the academics at the actual school." Did the Nebraska coaches do anything unique when they were recruiting you that other colleges didn't? “I would probably say the constant communication. They really connected with me, my coaches, and my family. It was just a better relationship. I feel more comfortable with them." Which Nebraska coach do you feel especially close to? “Coach Fish. We've been in touch since I came up there for the Friday Night Lights camp." What was the best feature of your official visit to Nebraska? “The fan base. Just how true and down to earth they are to the Nebraska tradition and culture there. As soon as I stepped foot on campus, they knew who I was and that I was on my official visit. They encouraged me to come play for Nebraska." Did Nebraska’s weather factor into your recruitment? "No, it didn't." Did you make friends with any current players at Nebraska or incoming freshmen during the process? “I would say I am pretty cool with all the guys. I haven't got to speak with them very much, but I probably won't do that until we actually get on campus together." What did you think of Nebraska's season? "I see a lot of potential in Nebraska. I watched every game, and even in the game that I attended against Ohio State, I see how close we were to winning all those games. We lost all of those games by one touchdown or single digits or something like that. I mean, I still have complete faith in the program. I see how close they are actually and I see that they are headed in the right direction. I expect a winning season this season."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3ZlIGxvbG/wn6Se4p2k77iP4oCN8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vbENpMFV2Z1A0MyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xDaTBVdmdQNDM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSjfvuI/ig6MgKEBKYWxpbE1hcnRpbjcpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFsaWxNYXJ0aW43L3N0YXR1cy8x NDcxMTcxODY0OTIzODgxNDc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDE1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A LOOK AT THE RECRUITING PROCESS

What's the funniest or craziest thing that happened to you during the recruiting process? “I can't really think of anything because my recruiting was pretty much straight-forward." What was your favorite moment during the recruiting process? “I would say going to all of these camps and things and being able to earn my offers. And after earning my offers, visiting the schools that I had offers from." What was the worst moment during the recruiting process? “I would say the COVID outbreak that we had." What is one thing you learned that you would share with a recruit going through the process now? "I would say just to focus on playing football and to focus on school. I would say that football usually comes easily, so make sure to focus on school. Don't overthink the recruiting process. You don't want to let anything get to your head or become too big-headed or anything like that. Stay humble." Which schools tried to get in the picture with you and wanted you to visit after you committed to Nebraska? "Yeah actually, the University of Iowa. I actually talked to a lot of schools after I committed. The University of Michigan was another one." Which school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Nebraska? “I really wouldn't know. I mean, I had a top four schools, but for the most part I wasn't ready to pick any of those other schools. Illinois, Colorado and Ole Miss where the other three schools in my top four."

FUTURE AND GOALS

What position will you be playing at Nebraska? “I will be playing defensive back." Are you expecting to redshirt your first year at Nebraska? “I haven't made that decision yet." What number would you like to wear at Nebraska? “I would like to wear No. 7. It not 7, then 5." What will you bring to Nebraska as far as a strong point? “I would say a leader with a dawg mentality that wants the program to win. I'm a winner, so I just want to play and to win, hopefully. I want to make history at Nebraska. I want to leave a mark there." Are you planning to attend the Huskers' Red-White spring game? “Most likely, yes." What would you like to say to the Nebraska fans? “Get ready."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JXUDNHSWhWa20iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SV1AzR0loVmttPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEo377iP4oOj IChASmFsaWxNYXJ0aW43KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0phbGlsTWFydGluNy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NzQxMzY2Njg5OTQzOTYxOD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb2xsIHRoZSB0YXBlLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSmFsaWxNYXJ0aW43P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqYWxpbG1h cnRpbjc8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0dCUlhYSUk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNH QlJYWElJPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNVJQUHhrMjVOUCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVSUFB4azI1TlA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmVi cmFza2EgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBIdXNrZXJGQk5hdGlvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdXNrZXJGQk5hdGlvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3MTEy MjAxNzE1MTg2MDczOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAx NSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZW5pb3IgSGlnaGxpZ2h0cy4gSGFkIGEgdmVyeSBtZW1vcmFibGUg bGFzdCByaWRlISBJ4oCZbSBnb25uYSBtaXNzIG15IGd1eXPwn6Se4p2k77iP 4oCN8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv SE9SU0VQT1dFUj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0hPUlNFUE9XRVI8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOVhYZlZ1 T1diWSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlYWGZWdU9XYlk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg SjfvuI/ig6MgKEBKYWxpbE1hcnRpbjcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSmFsaWxNYXJ0aW43L3N0YXR1cy8xNDc0MjM0NjA4MzQ2NjY5 MDU3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

