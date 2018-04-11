Naperville (Ill.) Central junior offensive guard prospect Luke Hallstrom (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) was one of several in-state prospects who checked out Southern Illinois University this past weekend. Hallstrom recaps his visit to SIU and looks ahead towards this spring and summer in this recruiting update.

"I was able to go visit SIU for a Junior Day and spring practice," Hallstrom said. "It was my second visit to SIU. I went down last season with Boom so I was already pretty familiar with SIU and I wanted to head back down and learn more about them."

Hallstrom discussed his latest impressions from the SIU Carbondale located campus.

"I had a good time at SIU. I just like it because it's a good school and football program. I like the stadium along with the facilities. Both the stadium and the facilities are like new and overall everything is pretty nice overall at SIU. The SIU coaches said that they want to see me in a camp this summer and that they won't offer any linemen until they see them in person at a camp."

Hallstrom has also been working a bit at a potential new position.

"Western Michigan has been interested in me for a while and they said that they are looking at me as more of an offensive center for them. I've been working a bit more at center and it's been going well. I would say that Western Michigan is my favorite school for now. I really like the nix of football along with the academics at WMU. I'm still very open to everyone but WMU is my current favorite school."

Hallstrom has also started to look harder at his summer camp plans.

"I'm planning to camp at Western Michigan on June 10th for a one day camp. I'm also going to the North Central College camp on June 7th and that camp will have a lot of different college coaches in attendance. I'm also looking at camping at Purdue this summer as well."

So which schools have shown the most interest in Hallstrom these days?

"I would say that the schools showing the most interest is Western Michigan, SIU, North Dakota State and NIU. All four schools have said that they will be in my school over the next few weeks."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today