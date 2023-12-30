Two days before Michigan's Rose Bowl matchup against Alabama, the team held an hour-long media day just outside the stadium. Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy, along with captains Mike Sainristil, Kris Jenkins and Blake Corum were all made available on podiums, while the rest of the team was seated at round tables.

The Wolverines who weren't sitting at podiums were partaking in fun card games and other group activities during the morning media session.

Energy was high among the team, and Jim Harbaugh seemed to be his typical self — unfocused on NFL talk, catapult rumors, or anything else.

Seated just a few feet to Harbaugh's right was McCarthy, who is preparing to lead the team into the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season. McCarthy mentioned that although he wasn't surprised Michigan made it to this point, he was surprised to be playing in the Rose Bowl.

"I did not [expect to ever be playing in the Rose Bowl]," McCarthy said. "To be honest with you, just because with the College Football Playoff, I never thought it would be at the Rose Bowl. I've always just had this feeling that we're going to be competing for a championship every single year, but I didn't expect it to be here. It's a tremendous blessing and a tremendous opportunity."

The Rose Bowl and the other five New Year's Six Bowl Games are selected to be in the College Football Playoff every three years, making this only the fourth time in the 10-year history of the CFP that the Rose Bowl will be a CFP game.

Michigan hasn't been to the Rose Bowl since seven years before the CFP era, and it hasn't won it since late last century. McCarthy is well aware of the long period of time since the Wolverines' last victory in Pasadena.

"It's been 26 years [since Michigan last won the Rose Bowl], so it means a whole lot to a lot more people than just myself. And it's a tremendous honor to play in this game, and play for the state of Michigan, and play for all the fans out there that have just cheered us on."

Harbaugh, who was playing in the NFL the last time Michigan won the Rose Bowl, noted on Saturday that Michigan has used every opportunity to be successful in this game that it possibly could've.

"We feel like we've used about every hour, every minute, every day in preparation, and our guys are locked in, and everybody is ready to play."

That includes McCarthy staying up late at night to put in some extra work.

"I've been trying to get a good amount of sleep, but like, last night, I was up until probably 1:30 just watching film, rewriting notes, rewriting the game plan, and stuff like that," McCarthy said. "So, it's a struggle to balance rest and just preparing, but yeah, I'm just making sure there's no stone unturned."

Harbaugh says he has complete faith in his quarterback and the preparation he's putting in.

"J.J. McCarthy, I mean, he was born for this," Harbaugh said. "Can't wait to watch him compete."