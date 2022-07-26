Harbaugh names Cade McNamara starter for fall camp, welcomes competition

The Michigan Wolverines for the first time in nearly 20 years are facing an offseason as defending Big Ten Champions. While many goals were achieved in 2021, ultimately the season ended in a crushing playoff defeat to the eventual champion Georgia Bulldogs. As the starting quarterback in 2021 and one of the Wolverine's leaders in 2022, Cade McNamara believes the only thing that matters from last season, is the lessons learned.

I think that perspective was huge for this team, it was humbling, and now we know what it looks like.

Michigan's 2021 season was a roller coaster. From the jump, the leaders of the Wolverines were not shy about their goals. To beat Ohio State, to win the Big Ten Championship, and to compete for a national championship. While fans and media were not necessarily buying in, the players were. What followed was a surprising 7-0 start, a reenergized head coach, team, and fan base.

The loss to Michigan State felt like running into a brick wall after all the hope and optimism in the program had been restored. It was only a few weeks later that the Wolverines were on the road against Penn State. Michigan would win the game, a game that felt completely lost.

Afterward, Cade McNamara said this was proof this team was different. That this was a game Michigan would have lost in previous years. Some people attacked McNamara for the comments, but he was right. All of us watching felt like we had seen the movie before, remember, 'here we go again.' The loss to MSU arguably helped Michigan and propelled them to a victory over Penn State. Now, the Spartans had lost to Purdue and Ohio State, and Michigan was in control of their destiny. All of their goals are in front of them.

Michigan of course would go on to beat Ohio State, handily. McNamara himself was surprised by the way the Wolverines handled the Buckeyes.

"I thought the gap was pretty big in that game."

The weight of that game, the anxiety around it had finally been lifted. The team wanted to win that game for Harbaugh as much as anything according to McNamara.

"Why is Coach Harbaugh on the hot seat? Why does he have to face the criticism? Because if anybody wants to beat Ohio State it's Coach Harbaugh, I can promise you that. We got that for him."

The win of course clinched a Big Ten Championship berth, Michigan riding the high of its win over Ohio State would cruise to victory over Iowa winning the Big Ten and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. What awaited Michigan was an eye-opening defeat according to McNamara.

"That was an extremely good defense. They're an extremely good team. I think us getting the perspective of this is the talent we are going to see, this is what it's going to take if we want to win a national championship. I think that perspective was huge for this team and it was humbling. Now we know what it looks like."