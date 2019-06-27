Homewood (IL) Flossmoor senior three star ranked offensive guard recruit Marcus Harper II (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) as promised announced his college choice this morning on his birthday and has given the University of Oregon his verbal commitment. Harper II discusses his college decision and more here.

"People are asking me why Oregon? I say why not Oregon," Harper II said. "Oregon has everything I was looking for in a school and after my official visit I knew I was ready to commit. I've been committed to Oregon for the last two weeks and it was a lot of work to keep it quiet but I was able to pull it off."

Harper II, who has also transferred back to Homewood-Flossmoor after spending the spring semester at Simeon filled us in on why Oregon won his commitment.

"Oregon is first of all a great school and it's also a great situation for me. They have seven senior offensive linemen on the roster so the coaches expect me to come in ready to compete right away. The official visit was big for me in a lot of ways. The school really lived up to the hype and I was able to see and experience a lot about Oregon that you don't see unless you visit. Everyone that I met from Oregon seem to be really genuine people and kind. The coaches at Oregon made me feel very welcomed and at home right away and the official visit made a big impact on my decision. Family is always my biggest priority and Oregon feels like family."

Harper II admitted that the overall distance from Chicagoland to Oregon was a discussion he had with his family before making his decision.

"We definitely sat down and talked about the distance from home and you don't realize just how far away it is until you make that trip. We talked about it and my family is behind my decision. I know that I'll have a great support staff at Oregon with the coaches and the players who are also far from home. It was a factor in some ways but it also wasn't a factor in several other ways."

Harper II is now ready to put his recruiting process behind him and look ahead towards his senior season.

"It just feels great to be committed to Oregon and now I can just focus on being back with my guys. I'm done with my recruiting and I'm 100 percent committed to Oregon. I'm shutting down my recruiting now and I'm just very happy with my decision."

Marcus Harper II is verbally committed to Oregon.

