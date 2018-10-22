Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic senior defensive back recruit Jermari Harris (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) was able to make an official visit this past weekend to North Dakota State and Harris came home with an offer from the NDSU Bison. Harris checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I went to North Dakota State for an official visit on Saturday," Harris said. "I flew out on Saturday morning to North Dakota State and I had a great visit and they also offered me a scholarship."

Harris, who is preparing for the opening round of the IHSA Class 5A state playoffs this week gave us his impressions from Fargo, North Dakota.

"We flew out to North Dakota State on Saturday morning and got there in time to see the game against Illinois State. The fans and the entire game day experience is crazy at NDSU. I loved it and I was just really impressed with everything. Once we landed people started to talk to me and ask me questions. The fans at the game all knew who In was and kids were asking me for an autograph which was crazy. I had a lot of time to sit and talk with the coaches at NDSU along with getting to hang out with the players. I added my offer from NDSU when I sat down with head coach Chris Klieman and we had a really good talk. NDSU wants me to get to around 185 pounds and they like me for now as a defensive back recruit and I could end up playing either corner or safety. They really liked my senior tape and feel I have a really high ceiling."

So how would Harris rate his visit overall to North Dakota State?

"I had a great visit. I didn't know what to expect about the school or the town but it's legit. Fargo is a legit college town that's growing and building a lot of new things. The whole game day experience was amazing and the Dome was just crazy."

So does Harris have any other visits in mind?

"I've been in more in touch with NIU along with Toledo and Northern Iowa. I'm going to try to get out to see those three schools in person sometime soon. I'm not in any hurry to make a decision. I'm focused on my team and the state playoffs."

Jermari Harris has scholarship offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Indiana State, Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois.

