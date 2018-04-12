Crete (Ill.) Monee junior defensive end prospect Deion Harry (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) has continued to see his recruiting interest and attention grow this spring. Harry was able to make a recent visit to Kent State and recaps his latest visit and recruiting news here.

"Recruiting has really started to pick up for me," Harry said. "I went to visit Kent State and I've been hearing from more and more schools."

Harry recapped his recent visit to Kent State.

"I went to visit Kent State last Thursday and I had a good visit. I was able to watch a spring practice and I loved the overall tempo and intensity of the practice. I was able to talk to a few different coaches at Kent State and they seemed pretty happy that I made the trip to visit them. They told me to keep seeing other colleges and get a better idea of what I'm looking for in a school. The Kent State coaches told me to remain patient and that once Kent State offers it means something. I really liked the coaches at Kent State and just how well they ran practice. They really did a lot of coaching up the players in practice and just seem very passionate."

Harry also has at least one more visit planned this spring.

"I'm going down to Kentucky for a visit on Friday. Kentucky has really picked things up and seem more and more interested in me. I'm excited to see Kentucky in person since I've never been there. Kentucky is also an SEC school so it should be a fun visit."

So who else has been in touch with Harry?

"Some of the newer schools who have been showing more interest includes Wyoming, Holy Cross, Western Michigan, Michigan State and also Oregon State."

Harry is also getting ready for a busy spring.

"My coaches at school are telling us that we can expect a lot of college coaches to be in school once the spring evaluation period starts in a week or so. It's exciting but I'm still staying focused on school and lifting and getting better."

