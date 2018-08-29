Crete (Ill.) Monee senior three star ranked defensive end recruit Deion Harry (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) started his senior season last Friday as the Warriors lost to defending 8A state champion Lincoln-Way East 41-13. Harry also checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news in this update.

"I know we are definitely ready this week," Harry said. "The only way to get over a loss is with a win."

Harry filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"Recruiting has been slow a bit but both New Mexico and Oregon State are still showing a lot of love. I've also hear from Arizona State, Washington State, Rutgers, Tulane and Western Illinois. The schools who haven't offered me yet all want to see my first few games on video and they are looking for improvement from me this season."

Harry also is in the process of setting up his second official visit this week.

"I already have an official visit set to Oregon State on the weekend of October 20th. I'm in the process right now of setting up an official visit to New Mexico. I'm hoping to set up that visit over the next few days and I'll call the New Mexico coaches and straighten out the details."

Is Harry also hoping to make a few more official visits?

"I would like to go out and see Western Illinois and if schools like Washington State, Rutgers and Arizona State offer I would love to go out and see them as well."

So does this season feel any different for Harry?

"This season feels way different. I previous years I was working to achieve a goal of getting a college scholarship. Now with my senior year being blessed with the offers I have it's now about finding a way to become even better than before. It's about working harder to be better than I was before."

Harry also admits that being a senior this year finally hit him last week.

"It hit me last Friday night right before our game that this is my last ride with my teammates, most of whom I have played with or against since 7th grade. It make me want to work even harder because I want to make this a memorable season for all of us seniors."

Deion harry has scholarship offers from Oregon State, New Mexico, Eastern Kentucky, North Dakota and Stephen A Austin.

