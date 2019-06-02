News More News
Hawkeyes land first 2021 commit

Lena-Winslow teammates Isaiah Bruce, left, and Gennings Dunker, right, are both headed to Iowa.
Blair Sanderson
The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed their first commitment in the Class of 2021. Offensive lineman Gennings Dunker, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect from Lena-Winslow High School in Illinois, committed to the Iowa coaching staff after their camp on Sunday.

A high school teammate of Isaiah Bruce, who is a Class of 2020 commit for Iowa, Dunker has impressed with his work ethic at Lena-Winslow.

"He’s a hard worker who gets better everyday. He’ll definitely be the best lineman that will ever go through Lena. He always has a great attitude and is really coachable," said Bruce.

HawkeyeReport.com will have more on Dunker's decision soon.

