The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed their first commitment in the Class of 2021. Offensive lineman Gennings Dunker , a 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect from Lena-Winslow High School in Illinois, committed to the Iowa coaching staff after their camp on Sunday.

A high school teammate of Isaiah Bruce, who is a Class of 2020 commit for Iowa, Dunker has impressed with his work ethic at Lena-Winslow.

"He’s a hard worker who gets better everyday. He’ll definitely be the best lineman that will ever go through Lena. He always has a great attitude and is really coachable," said Bruce.

HawkeyeReport.com will have more on Dunker's decision soon.