Hawkeyes offer 2024 DE Eddie Tuerk

Class of 2024 defensive end Eddie Tuerk picked up a new scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Illinois native was on campus in Iowa City for the Hawkeye Tailgater, which gave him an up-close look at the football program.

"The visit was one of the best by far," said Tuerk. "We had brunch catered by a local restaurant and then toured some of the academic buildings for athletes and then took a photo shoot with the jerseys at the field."

"We then went around the football facilities and we were given a presentation on NIL. Then we had the chance to talk to some players and ask them questions, and we had position meetings and ended it after that."

"The visit was great and it was fun experiencing and connecting with Iowa football and their staff," Tuerk said.

It was lead recruiter Seth Wallace that extended the offer to Tuerk with Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett and defensive line coach Kelvin Bell both interested, but the Hawkeyes are leaning towards defense right now.

"After the visit, Coach Wallace talked to me and my dad and my sister. He said both Coach Barnett and Coach Bell like me a lot and they want to see how I develop on both sides of the ball," said Tuerk. "But I think I’m being recruited more on defense because I met with Coach Bell during the position meetings."

"It was really nice getting offered in person after meeting with the staff and seeing the facilities," Tuerk said.

As he gets ready to begin his sophomore year at Lyons Township High School, Tuerk already holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Cincinnati. Later this week, the Class of 2024 prospect will be making another Big Ten visit.

"I’ll be at Michigan Saturday for the BBQ at the Big House," said Tuerk.