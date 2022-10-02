The Iowa Hawkeyes have officially joined the race for rising Class of 2024 wide receiver Luke Williams. On Saturday, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Illinois native picked up a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff during a game day visit to Kinnick Stadium.

"I went to Iowa for the game yesterday and during warmups Coach Copeland, the receivers coach, found me and talked about how he can see me in the Iowa offense," said Williams. "He said how they don’t really offer people until they think it’s the right time and then he talked about how I produce on the football field and then he offered me a full ride scholarship."

"I was honestly surprised because it was my first time going to Iowa," Williams said. "It was a great experience and I loved the environment."

"My reaction was definitely surprised, but super excited because Iowa is one of the best schools in the Big Ten. Just really excited to keep building a relationship with them and to get back up there."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 13 for Williams as the Hawkeyes join Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Duke, Boston College, Kansas, Bowling Green, Miami-OH, and Central Michigan on his list.

Up next for the Class of 2024 prospect will be several more college visits as he continues to explore all of his options.

"I’m planning on going to Cincinnati, Michigan, Duke, Illinois, Northwestern, and Iowa State," said Williams.