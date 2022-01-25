Hawkeyes offer Damon Walters

Following a visit to Iowa's junior day, Class of 2023 safety Damon Walters has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior from Bolingbrook High School in Illinois took us through his experience in Iowa City this past weekend.

"Shortly after arriving, the coaches introduced themselves and head coach Kirk Ferentz had a speech to tell us about the successes of the school and what they see in their future," said Walters. "After that, we got a tour of the facilities and talked to players about their thoughts on the university. My family and I then went and had a great conversation with Coach Ferentz before I went into positional meetings with Coach Phil Parker. That was the last thing we did."

Overall, Walters enjoyed the junior day as he learned more about the Iowa football program and got to build on his relationship with the coaching staff.

"The message from the coaches was very powerful, talking about how they value developing and maturing their players," Walters said.

On Sunday, the news of the scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes came from head coach Kirk Ferentz and lead recruiter Seth Wallace, who detailed why they see Walters as potentially a good fit for their program.

"I heard from Coach Ferentz and Coach Seth Wallace and before they offered they talked about why they wanted to offer and what they saw in me as a player and also as a student," Walters said.

Overall, Walters now holds 16 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Boston College, Syracuse, Kansas, Army, Western Michigan, Toledo, Miami-OH, and Bowling Green.

After stops at Iowa and Iowa State this past weekend, the Class of 2023 prospect looks forward to making more visits in the near future.

"Recruiting wise, I am looking to get out to visit somewhere this weekend and for March I’ll be looking to get to a lot more other schools as well," said Walters.

Of course, Walters and his family are very familiar with the recruiting process having gone through it before with his older brothers Justin Walters, who signed with Notre Dame in 2021, and Brandon Walters, who signed with Army in 2018.

"One of the main things I learned from them is the things to look for in a university when going on these visits and also to try to build and keep good relationships with every coach that I meet because you never know what places they could end up in the future," Walters said.