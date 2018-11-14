CHAMPAIGN – There are two things on the checklist to get a college program rolling.

(And let’s not talk about culture, the cliché of the day in college sports.)

In football, it’s run the ball and stop the run. On offense, the Illini have that covered by ranking in the nation’s top 10 in rushing.

Behind offensive coordinator Rod Smith and line coach Luke Butkus, the Illini put together a solid offensive line that may only get better next season with the return of four starters. Senior leader Nick Allegretti will be gone, and the Illini must avoid injury again like they did this year. But this offensive line could be the greatest building block thus far for Illinois football under coach Lovie Smith.