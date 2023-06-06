Former Indiana football players Vaughn Dunbar (1990-91) and Antwaan Randle El (1998-01) are on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Dunbar, a first-team All-American running back in 1991, led the country in rushing yards, totaling 1,805 yards. He finished sixth in the Heisman voting that season while averaging just over 150 yards per game.

In 1991, the Hoosiers won the Copper Bowl 24-0 over Baylor. In the bowl game victory, Dunabr ran for 106 yards and a touchdown, earning team MVP honors.

In 1998 Randle El was the first quarterback to win the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2001. As a senior, Randle El was also a first-team All-American selection, which helped him finish sixth in the Heisman voting.

The quarterback was the first player in college football history to score at least 40 touchdowns and throw for 40 scores in his career while also recording over 2.500 total yards of offense. He ended his career throwing for 7,469 yards while also rushing for 3,895 yards. He scored a total of 87 touchdowns in his career with Indiana before being drafted in the second round by the Steelers in 2002 where he won the 2005 Super Bowl.

The Hoosiers have six former players in the College Football Hall of Fame. Anthony Thompson, Bo McMillin, Pete Pihos, Zara Clevenger, George Taliferro and John Tavener are former Hoosiers already enshrined in the Hall of Fame.