Hoosiers to Host A Dozen Prospects on Official Visits This Weekend (6/6)

Luke Fahey is IU's top QB target (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Indiana will host a dozen prospects this weekend, starting June 6th, as they kickoff a month full of official visits. Here are the visitors heading to Bloomington this weekend that Hoosier Huddle has confirmed.



Current Commitments

Trevor Gibbs, ATH, Crown Point, IN (Crown Point HS) Gibbs committed to IU in early May. He is a very good two-way player, but may be better on defense and would fit in nicely to IU's Stud position on the defensive line. "I think playing for IU means something different cause it’s personal to represent the state I’m from the best that I can." Gibbs said when he committed.

Kasmir Hicks, CB, Indianapolis, IN (Decatur Central) Hicks was a big get for the Hoosiers as they have landed several top in-state prospects. He is an electric athlete that has excelled at wide receiver, defensive back, running back and on special teams as a kick returner. As a junior, he had 32 tackles and five interceptions with two of those returned for touchdowns. He caught 54 passes for 945 yards with 13 touchdowns and added 479 yards and five touchdowns as a running back. Hicks added to his dominant play with two kick return touchdowns for Decatur Central.

Jacob Savage, LB, Union, KY (Ryle) Savage is the second half of the future linebacker duo for the Hoosiers. He is an outstanding defender. In an interview with Hoosier Huddle in April, Savage said he was looking for a program that "is in the right winning direction with a plan to develop their players to the highest level. Defensively, I’m looking for a great scheme that I can fly around and make plays.” He ultimately decided he had found that with the Hoosiers.

Uncommitted Prospects

Walker Bryson, WR, Rabun Gap, GA (Rabun Gap Nacoochee) IU is recruiting Bryson as a wide receiver. Listed at 6'0" and 180 pounds, Bryson has offers from a number of Power Four schools including Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (FL), Minnesota, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Luke Fahey, QB, Misson Viejo, CA (Mission Viejo) Fahey is Indiana's top quarterback target in the 2026 class. He is a top 200 player in the 2026 and is starting to draw that kind of attention. His recruitment is coming to an end. He will visit Ohio State (no offer) on June 20th and make a decision after that. The other schools in on Fahey to watch are Stanford and Oklahoma State.

PJ MacFarlane, TE, Middletown, OH (Lakota East) IU is high on Macfarlane who brings great size and athleticism to the tight end position. He already visited Northwestern and has a visit scheduled with Missouri on June 20th. However, Macfarlane could be one to watch for a commitment sooner rather than later.

Kortez Rupert, WR, East St. Louis, IL (East Saint Louis) Rupert is an ideal prospect for the slot position. He hold seven Power Four offers and has will take a visit to Boston College on June 13th.