With the news Mike Hart is not returning to Michigan as running backs coach, attention turns to who will replace him. This is not unexpected news, so new head coach Sherrone Moore already has a list of names he would be interested in and possibly a top candidate potentially already lined up. This is an important hire for Moore, not only because of how important the running back position is in Michigan's offense but also because Hart is a coach his players love. READ: Intel: On Sherrone Moore's pursuit of a new RB coach

Advertisement

Denard Robinson, Assistant DPP, Michigan

The obvious internal candidate is former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson. Robinson is very popular among recruits and has already impacted the program in his role with on-campus recruiting. He would surely do well on the trail, and his ties to Florida would be useful. With so many internal promotions already, Moore seems poised to make a splash hire with a running back opening. Robinson can continue to be useful to the program in many ways, but he has to be considered.



DeMarco Murray, RB Coach, Oklahoma

We reported early in Moore's tenure that contact had potentially been made with DeMarco Murray, running back legend and coach with Oklahoma. Now, the position was not open and we don't know how seriously the opportunity to come to Ann Arbor was discussed. Murray would be an absolute home run hire. He played his high school ball at powerhouse Bishop Gorman, was a star back at Oklahoma, and was a star in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, and has been a strong coach and recruiter since returning to his alma mater. Time will tell if Murray would consider leaving to join his former teammate at Michigan, but it's the splash hire Moore could be looking for.

Jonathan Wallace, RB Coach, Kansas

One of the rising stars in college football coaching is Kansas running backs coach Jonathan Wallace. Wallace has been named to the AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute and is consistently mentioned on top up-and-coming lists. The running back room at Kansas under Wallace has been one of the nation's best. Last season Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. rushed for a combined 1,808 yards, which ranked fourth among FBS programs during the regular season. Moore wants young and energetic coaches and Wallace fits the bill.

Nate Cole, RB Coach, Toledo

If Moore wants to continue to make waves in Ohio, he doesn't need to look further than Nate Cole, running backs coach at Toledo. The Rockets run game has been electric under Cole with Doak Walker Award watch list backs, All-MAC honorees, and one of the top rushing attacks in the conference. Before moving to the sidelines, Cole worked as a DPP. He has been one of the best recruiters in the MAC. Cole was also an offensive line coach in the past, which would benefit him at Michigan. He may not be the big-name splash, but his coaching, recruiting chops, and connections in Ohio make him a strong candidate.

Kenni Burns, Head Coach, Kent State