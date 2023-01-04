Over the weekend, Orlando (Fla.) played host to the UA All-American game, which hosted some of the top recruits across the country. Alabama, to no surprise, was one of the leaders in talent for the event, with 11 recruits at the event. During the week, several players were impressed, but the best way to demonstrate their skills was in the actual game, highlighting their skills when it was live game action. Therefore, Tide Illustrated has compiled a list of the players who took part in the game and how they fared as Team Phantom defeated Team Speed 14-7.

Young was pretty active throughout the game, featured in both the running and passing games. On the night, Young finished with seven carries for 20 yards (an average of 2.9 per carry). At WR, Young finished with one catch for five yards. Sadly Young also lead both teams in fumbles with two.

Hale came in ready to impress in the passing game and definitely played his role in a limited capacity contributing with three catches for 15 yards on four attempts. Hale is very excited to get to Alabama, so he can come in and hopefully make more of an immediate impact on the potential new-look Alabama offense. He's a heck of a player and has also been quite the recruiter.



Alinen came in ready to make an impact and improve his rankings based on his performance. Alinen more than held his own in the blocking game, creating holes and giving the quarterbacks time to deliver the ball. Alinen is all but set to get on campus for the Tide.

Mitchell didn't show up in the stat sheet, but his presence was definitely felt on defense, more than holding his own when matched up in one on one coverage. Mitchell also contributed with a solid return in the game. Outside of that, Mitchell pretty much played his role in the defense.

Renaud was quite surprised this week, contributing with solid pass rushing and an abundance of pressure. That said, he finished the game as one of the leading tacklers with five solo tackles, one shy of having a game-high for all participants. Renaud will be a welcome addition in Tuscaloosa in a defense set to replace a handful of players headed to the NFL.

McVay had quite the impact on Team Speed, helping lead them to their only scoring drive of the game. McVay was an impactful blocker all game long, making it difficult for defenders to get around him to create any form of pressure on the offense. He should be able to use this same size to his advantage in Tuscaloosa.