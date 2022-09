It took one game for Charlie Jones to wow.

• 12 catches

• 153 yards

• 1 TD

It was a debut to remember for the Iowa transfer last Thursday in Purdue's 35-31 loss to Penn State. In fact, the 153 receiving yards were the most ever by a Boilermaker making his debut. And his 12.0-average-catches-per-game leads America.



"He is a great player. We knew that when we brought him here," Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell said. "I am very excited that he is here. He got to show it (vs. Penn State), a lot of dynamic playmaking abilities."