JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Talyn Taylor had a very specific goal for himself.

The Rivals100 receiver has wanted to go to Georgia for years, long before he appeared on the Bulldogs’ radar. Taylor decided he’d do what he needed to do to make that dream a reality.

Now, he’s on board as a member of Georgia’s 2025 class.

“It’s crazy,” Taylor said. “But that just goes to show you anything can happen.”