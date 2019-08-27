Batavia (Ill) junior inside linebacker prospect Matt "Mojo" Weerts (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) is ready to kick off his junior season this Saturday night when Batavia host downstate power East St. Louis. Weerts recaps his thoughts leading up to kickoff along with his latest recruiting news here.

"I can't wait for the season to get here," Weerts said. "It's a huge game (against East St. Louis) and I just can't wait to get going on Saturday night."

Weerts is also excited about the Bulldogs chances this coming season.

"The team has been looking really good in practices. Everything is nicely coming along and everything is fitting into place for us. Everyone is learning their roles on the team and we can't wait to get going. It's going to be a fun game against East St. Louis. We know they are a great program but we have been just more focused on ourselves and making sure everyone knows their roles and responsibilities. Everyone is ready to go."

Weerts is also planning to make at least one college visit this season.

"I know that we are going to visit Illinois State when they play against North Dakota State to see my older brother (Luke Weerts) who plays for North Dakota State. I'm not sure about any other college visits. I'm hoping once the dead period ends I'll be able to get more invites to games and I'm sure I'll go see more games in person."



Does Weerts set any personal goals for his upcoming junior season?

"My goals are always the team's goals which starts with winning a state title. I really want to take over the defense as a leader and basically just be the man for the defense. Another of our team goals is to run the Dukane (conference) and go undefeated in the conference."

Weerts is also ready to embrace his new position at inside linebacker for this coming season.

"I feel I've been able to make the switch from defensive line to inside linebacker. I just love to go out and fly around and make plays. It's been a fun transformation and I love to just make big hits and big plays. I love it."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today