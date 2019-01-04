EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois didn’t overlook East St. Louis High School or the talent in the Flyers football program, but the Illini have recently taken more notice. Just like the rest of the St. Louis metropolitan area, East St. Louis is producing some high-level football prospects. At a time when Illinois is striking out in Chicago, the Illini are getting fat on St. Louis area prospects. With transfer Jeff Thomas jumping to the Illini from Miami -- and perhaps more help on the way from the East Side – Illinois is working a region that’s been good in the past. “The University of Illinois has definitely made it back into our area, especially our school,’’ said East St. Louis Flyers coach Darren Sunkett. “We’ve got a great thing going with our program, and Illinois has taken notice. This stuff goes in waves. Right now at our school, we’ve been blessed to have a couple great players coming through. We’ve had high caliber players go to Illinois. Our 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes are loaded.’’ St. Louis Trinity Catholic has been a hot topic for the past year or so, and the Illini landed key commitments from quarterback Isaiah Williams and linebacker Shammond Cooper. Now the spotlight may shift to East St. Louis, a program that sent the Illini game-changers like Butkus Award winner Dana Howard and star cornerback Terry Hawthorne.

Rivals.com

As coach Lovie Smith puts together a class of 2019 small on quantity but big on quality, the Illini keep hitting the hot spots. Illini assistant Thad Ward covered the area for years. Former offensive coordinator Garrick McGee also knew the way to East St. Louis. But when the Illini hired former Trinity Catholic coach Cory Patterson, it opened more doors. Patterson obviously knows the kids at Trinity. He’s also been tight with Sunkett for years. “They’ve always been here,’’ Sunkett said. “It’s just that I know Patterson more than I knew the other coaches. Our relationship goes pretty deep. Having him and having the opportunity to sit down with coach Smith to find out what it’s all about, that’s pretty much deepened the relationship. “You want to send kids somewhere they will be taken care of. Once you send them away, they will still be in a caring and loving environment. We definitely want that for our kids.’’ Other talent has also jumped on board, such as just across the East St. Louis city limits with Belleville West defensive end Keith Randolph. Yet all this talk about Illinois and East St. Louis has Howard pumping out his sizable chest. “Seeing my guys go up there, it makes me proud,’’ Howard said. Trinity won’t cool off. They’ve got some hot prospects in all-purpose back Mookie Cooper and running back Reggie Love in the 2020 class. Meanwhile, the classes are stacked at East St. Louis. In the 2020 class, East St. Louis four-star safety Antonio Johnson and three-star athlete Lawaun Powell both have scholarship offers from the Illini. Powell is a defensive back and wide receiver. Running back DeMonta Witherspoon, defensive tackle Kenderick Scarborough and offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins are also prospects getting a hard look. In the class of 2021, dual-threat quarterback Tyler Macon and wide receiver Keantez Lewis are already getting special attention. The 2020 and 2021 classes “are very deep,’’ Sunkett said. “We’ve got two kids who have already been offered. Three more are looking to get offered. ‘’ Landing Thomas was a big deal for the Illini, who have been desperately seeking playmakers for years. When he left East St. Louis for Miami, he was rated as the No. 8 wide receiver and the No. 57 recruit overall by Rivals. After scoring two touchdowns to lead East St. Louis to the Class 7A state title, Thomas had a game-record 148 yards receiving and town touchdowns in the Under Armour All-America Game. He was a starter at Miami until mid-season last fall, then decided to transfer. He has two years of eligibility remaining but must sit out a year according to transfer rules. But the Illini seek immediate eligibility.



"Seeing my guys go up there, it makes me proud." — Former Illini linebacker Dana Howard