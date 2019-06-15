News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-15 17:21:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Illini big man camp: Top performers

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Due to poor weather, Illinois cancelled the 7-on-7 camp it was going to host on Saturday, June 15, and focused solely on the Big Man Camp taking place at the Irwin indoor practice facility. Several...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}