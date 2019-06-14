News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 21:00:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Illini first to offer super soph QB Dontrell Jackson Jr.

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Following an electrifying performance at the Illinois Friday Night Lights Camp a week ago, 2022 quarterback Dontrell Jackson Jr. picked up an offer from the Fighting Illini. Orange and Blue News ca...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}