Illini visit recap: LB Malachi Hood
Joliet (Ill.) Catholic athlete Malachi Hood made his second trip to Illinois in the last week, this time for an official visit over the weekend. Hood recaps the trip to Champaign in this update fro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news