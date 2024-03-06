This June, Loyola Academy (IL) ATH/S Donovan Robinson will be making an official visit to Charlottesville as the Virginia Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the top programs in the recruitment for the 6-foot-3 safety. Shortly after announcing his official visit plans, CavsCorner caught up with Robinson to discuss his recruitment and interest in Virginia.

"My recruitment has been pretty good," he said about his overall recruitment entering the spring. The Illinois native holds notable offers in his recruitment from Arizona, Colorado State, Iowa State, and Virginia among a handful of Group of Five offers as well. Notably, it's mostly those programs that have stuck out to him so far in his recruitment. "I would say Arizona, Iowa State, UVa, Toledo and recently offered Colorado State," he explained.



