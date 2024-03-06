Illinois ATH/S Robinson talks recruitment, Virginia interest
This June, Loyola Academy (IL) ATH/S Donovan Robinson will be making an official visit to Charlottesville as the Virginia Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the top programs in the recruitment for the 6-foot-3 safety.
Shortly after announcing his official visit plans, CavsCorner caught up with Robinson to discuss his recruitment and interest in Virginia.
"My recruitment has been pretty good," he said about his overall recruitment entering the spring. The Illinois native holds notable offers in his recruitment from Arizona, Colorado State, Iowa State, and Virginia among a handful of Group of Five offers as well.
Notably, it's mostly those programs that have stuck out to him so far in his recruitment.
"I would say Arizona, Iowa State, UVa, Toledo and recently offered Colorado State," he explained.
When it comes to his interest in the Cavaliers, Robinson has mostly been talking to linebackers coach Clint Sintim as the Hoos are looking for the 6-foot-3 Robinson to join the program as a linebacker. He's also previously made a trip to the Commonwealth for a Junior Day visit in February, one that left a strong impression.
"My general thoughts were that the football coaching staff was very nice," he said about his time on the visit. "I got to see the campus and see all the football facilities that UVa provides and there new facilities being built. Overall I really liked and enjoyed the school and program."
When Robinson returns in June he hopes to see more of Grounds but also learn more about the program and how the Cavaliers coaching staff, especially Sintim and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, see him fitting in if he were to commit to the program.
As a junior at Loyola Academy, he finished his season with 34 tackles including three tackles for loss. He also had one interception and four pass deflections. As of right now, Robinson said he does not have any set commitment timetable.