Reese, a La Grange Park, Illinois native, hails from Nazareth Academy where he plays both wide receiver and defensive back.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana has landed its third commitment in the class of 2025 in the form of athlete Garrett Reese. Reese made the announcement on Friday evening via social media.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Reese is long and athletic with a strong frame.

Reese was in Bloomington over the weekend of Feb. 3-4 visiting Indiana. Following his visit, Reese picked up an official offer from the Hoosiers. Indiana is currently Reese’s lone Big Ten offer.

Following his visit with Indiana, Reese spoke on his the Hoosiers’ coaching staff.

“Coach Cignetti is truly committed to recruiting players from the Midwest first and building from the Midwest out," Reese said. "I was impressed with the new staff. They have put a lot of DB’s in the NFL."

After a strong retooling of the roster for the upcoming season, Cignetti and his staff have now set their sights on the 2025 class.